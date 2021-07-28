CPI wants Kadambur hills to be created separate panchayat union

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to create Kadambur hills as a separate panchayat union so that development activities would be undertaken for the benefit of the people.

K. Ramasamy, secretary, CPI, Kadambur block, in an email to the District Collector H. Krishnanunni, said that Guthiyalathur, Koothampalayam and Gundri are the panchayats in the hill. While Guthiyalathur panchayat has over 15,000 electors, both Gundri and Koothampalayam panchayats are located inside the reserve forest lacking road and communication facility. People in Gundri hills have to travel 43 km to reach the Sathyamangalam union office for various works. Also, monitoring the development works in these hill areas from Sathyamangalam is very difficult.

The email said that most of them are tribal communities and executing development works for them is not given priority. Recently, State Balanced Growth Fund (SBGF) was allotted to Talavadi panchayat union for carrying out development activities while Kadambur hills, which is also a most backward area, was not allotted funds. “Since Kadambur hills was attached to the Sathyamangalam panchayat union, officials feel Kadambur is a plain area and development works had already taken place, ” the email said.

Hence, the email wanted Guthiyalathur panchayat to be divided as four panchayats, Karalayam, Iruttipalayam, Pavalakuttai and Kadambur. The Thingalur panchayat that comes under Talavadi Panchayat Union should be separated and annexed with Kadambur and it should be made as a panchayat union, the email said. The email said that only by creating a new panchayat union with Kadambur as its headquarters, transportation is possible to the most backward regions.