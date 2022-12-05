CPI wants free travel for women scheme implemented in buses in hill areas

December 05, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to extend the free bus travel scheme for women in hill areas also.

The party’s Talavadi Union block meeting was held at Hasanur on Sunday in which Erode North District Secretary S. Mohan Kumar, Tribal People Association consultant S. Jeyaraj and others took part.

A resolution said that town buses were not operated in most of the hill areas in the State and the scheme benefits only women in plain areas. The daily wage for workers is very less when compared to wages given for workers in the plains. Women travel to primary health centres, banks and to nearby villages for taking up work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). “But, bus fare continues to be a major challenge for them as they have to spend more on travelling in mofussil buses”, the resolution said. The resolution added that when women in plains can undertake free travel in town buses, women in hills are deprived of their opportunity as only a few town buses are operated.

The resolution wanted the scheme to be expanded to hill areas so that the meager income they earn are taken home for buying essential commodities.