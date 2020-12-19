CPI wants forest staff equipped with arms

ERODE

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to provide forest staff with arms for their protection while on duty.

Their plea comes in the wake of the death of forest watcher K. Satheesh Kumar (24) of Bhavani Sagar and volunteer P. Muthu Prabhakar Sera Pandian (27) of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district in an elephant attack during the survey at Singamalai forest area on December 17. Forest guard P. Pon Ganesan (29) suffered injuries in the attack.

CPI’s Erode North District general body meeting was held at Sathyamangalam on Friday in which members said forest staff was regularly on patrol by risking their life without any protection against animal attacks. First-aid could not be provided and information about the attack also could not be passed on to their seniors immediately. They encountered dangerous animals in forest areas and hence anti-poaching watchers (AWPs) should be provided with arms, they urged. Also, they wanted the service of AWPs regularised. A resolution urged the government to provide ₹ 25 lakh solatium to the families of the deceased and also government job to one of their kin.