CPI wants additional kerosene allotted to card holders in hill areas of Erode

The district committee of Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to allot additional kerosene to family card holders in the hill areas in Sathyamangalam and Talavadi unions as people were forced to purchase kerosene at higher price from the open market.

A release from the party said there are 10 village panchayats in Talavadi panchayat union and three panchayats in Sathyamangalam panchayat union located in the hill areas.

Over 200 habitations are located in the two unions in the hill areas and many families continue to use kerosene stoves and wood as fuel.

“Due to frequent power cuts in many areas and during the rainy season, the dependence on kerosene has gone up significantly,” the release said. The Central government has reduced allocation of kerosene for the State and only 20 litres is allotted to a ration shop that has 200 family cards.

The public are forced to purchase kerosene from the open market at a very high price, which is affecting them. “The district administration should study where the requirement for kerosene is low and divert the allocation to hill areas to benefit the people,” the release added.

