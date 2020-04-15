CPI wants ₹ 10,000 as relief assistance to all workers and farmers

Since many workers are yet to register themselves with the welfare board, Communist Party of India, Erode District (North), has urged the State government to provide ₹ 10,000 as COVID-19 relief assistance to all the workers and farmers unconditionally.

In a letter emailed to the Chief Minister, its secretary T.A. Madheswaran said that farmers, tribal people, loadmen, weavers, construction workers, fishermen and other workers lost their livelihood due to the lockdown and the ₹1,000 assistance provided by the government is insufficient to meet their basic needs. The letter also said that due to poor awareness among the workers, many are yet to register with the welfare boards. “They will not receive the assistance as they not members of the boards concerned”, the letter said.

The letter said that workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) are yet to receive their three-month wage and the State government should take steps to obtain the pending wages from the Centre. Since they maintain personal distancing at work, halted work should resume so that they are ensured of their wages. The letter also said that farmers are unable to carry out harvesting or market their produce which affects them. “Crop insurance will not compensate their loss and only the government can”, the letter said and wanted the State government to provide compensation.