CPI urges T.N. govt. to provide compensation even if wild animal attacks take place inside forest

People living in forest areas have to depend on forest resources for their livelihood, it says

People living in forest areas have to depend on forest resources for their livelihood, it says

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to provide compensation even if loss of human life in wild animal attacks took place inside the forest area.

At the party’s Talavadi east union conference recently, a resolution said that in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), people entered the area for collecting minor forest produce and also for grazing their cattle. “When they are subject to attacks, they are not given compensation,” it said and pointed out the recent loss of lives in wild animal attacks.

The resolution said the government order did not say that compensation should not be given for attacks if it took place inside the forest area. “People living in forest areas have to depend on forest resources for their livelihood and the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, has also recognised it,” it said and added that denying compensation in such circumstances was not fair. The resolution also condemned the act of portraying those people as having entered forest areas illegally.

The traditional rights of tribal people and other forest dwellers as given in the FRA should not to be denied in the name of tiger reserve. “The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, recognised their traditional rights such as grazing, collecting minor forest product and worship in temples inside forests,” the resolution said and wanted it to be implemented.

The third resolution wanted the loan borrowed by tribal people from the village forest committee (VFC) to be written off as the FRA is against imposing fees for collecting minor forest products.

The meeting was attended by S. Mohan Kumar, State committee member, and functionaries.