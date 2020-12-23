CPI urges Centre to roll back increase in LPG price

ERODE

23 December 2020 00:24 IST

The Erode South District Committee of Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Central government to roll back the price of LPG cylinder that was increased recently.

The party’s meeting was held here on Monday in which its State Deputy General Secretary and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan took part and explained the decisions taken in the meeting. A resolution passed in the meeting urged the Centre to roll back the recent hike in LPG cylinder price that was increased by ₹100 in the past 15 days. “Saying that the government is providing subsidy, the price of LPG has doubled, causing hardship to people,” the resolution said. The resolution said that in the absence of alternative fuel, people were forced to spend more on cylinders.

Another resolution wanted the three farm laws revoked as it favoured only the corporate companies. The resolution also expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi from November 26 and condemned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his continuous support to the laws. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, envisaged withdrawal of all subsidies which would affect the household, power looms and farmers. Hence the bill should not be passed, the resolution said.

A resolution said the State government was keen on privatising the electricity board and it attempted to outsource the maintenance of substations in the State. The government should hold talks with the protesting workers and arrive at a solution, the resolution urged.