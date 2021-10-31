Coimbatore

CPI urges Centre to control fuel prices

CPI members protesting against high fuel cost in the city on Saturday.  

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged protests in different parts of the district on Saturday against the high fuel cost.

The party organised cycle rallies in nearly 15 places in the district and protests in the city and rural areas, including Valparai.

A release from the party said the retail price of petrol was ₹105.13 a litre now, diesel ₹101.59 a litre, commercial LPG cylinder ₹1,831.50 and domestic LPG cylinder ₹900.

The Central government should take steps to control the prices as the common man was hit by the high prices.

State-wide protest

This was part of the State-wide protest organised by the party on Saturday.


