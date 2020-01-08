Coimbatore

CPI to support nationwide strike

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will support the nationwide strike called by the trade unions on January 8.

According to V.S. Sundaram, district secretary of the party, the CPI members will take part in the protest here on Wednesday and in the strike. Protests would be held in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Valparai and Mettupalayam. The trade unions had called for the strike protesting against the anti-labour policies of the Central Government, changes in Labour Laws, and the increase in prices of essential commodities. The Unions also demanded protecting the MSME businesses. The State-level unions LPF, MLF, and SDTU were taking part in the strike, he said.

He urged the public to take part in the strike by not using their personal vehicles from noon to 12.10 p.m. on Wednesday.

