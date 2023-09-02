HamberMenu
CPI to stage two-day protest in Coimbatore against policies of Central government

September 02, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Coimbatore district, will organise protests in Coimbatore city on September 12 and 13 as part of the State-wide protest against the policies of the Central government and demanding removal of Governor R.N. Ravi.

Aavin milk packets

Aavin, which was selling “Cow Milk” (3.5 Fat - 8.5 SNF) in 250 ml and 500 ml green packets will sell the same milk under Aavin Delight brand in purple packets from September 6. There is no change in the nutrition parameters of the milk, a press release said.

Launch

MindEscapes and KPMG will launch “AdvantEdge™️” for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) landscape featuring tailor-made solutions to promote innovation. The curtain raiser to the launch will be held in Coimbatore on September 6 at the “AdvantEdge” conclave. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of IT and Digital Services, will participate in the event, a press release said.

