CPI to protest near Raj Bhavan on December 29 seeking recall of Governor: Mutharasan

December 07, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

R. Mutharasan

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has planned to organise a protest near Raj Bhavan on December 29 condemning Governor R N Ravi and to demand his recall, party State secretary R Mutharasan told reporters here on Wednesday.

He accused the Governor of running a proxy government and playing politics in the State, while he sat on the Bills duly passed by the State Legislative Assembly. “While the Bill demanding a ban on online rummy was pending with the Governor, he was quick to act on a petition alleging loopholes in security cover to the Prime Minister, which was a baseless charge,” the CPI leader said.

The Governor was acting antithetical to the Constitution and had turned Raj Bhavan into BJP’s headquarters, he claimed. The party will organise a mass scale protest by “blockading” the Raj Bhavan on December 29, Mr. Mutharasan said.

The Election Commission has come under the scanner of the Supreme Court in the manner of appointments of the Commissioners. The functioning of the ECI has eroded public faith in democracy, according to the CPI State leader.

