CPI to organise ‘People’s Parliament’ at 5,000 places in State

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a ‘People’s Parliament’ at 5,000 places in the State between August 23 and 27.

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan told presspersons here on Thursday that Parliament was adjourned every day during the recently concluded session.

Howver, it was announced that 25 Bills had been passed. The Opposition parties wanted discussion on the three Farms Bills which the farmers are protesting against. Similarly, they wanted dicussion on the Pegasus snooping issue, petroleum prices, and electricity Bill. This could not be accepted. Hence, the CPI has decided to organise the ‘People’s Parliament.’ The sessions, to be held at 200 places in Coimbatore, will start at 10 a.m., elect a ‘Speaker,’ have debates and pass ‘Bills’. This is to express the anger of the public against the government, he said.

On Union Minister L. Murugan saying that farmers are not facing any issue, he said the farmers are protesting in Delhi because the power to determine the minimum support price will go to corporates and they will also stock the essential commodities. This will definitely affect the farmers, he said.