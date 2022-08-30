CPI stages road blockade in Salem

Members of CPI staging a road blockade in protest against Centre’s policies in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The cadre of ommunist Party of India (CPI) staged a road roko against the Union Government here on Tuesday.

As part of their State-wide protest urging the Centre to control the price of essential commodities, eradicate unemployment and to withdrew anti-people laws, CPI cadre staged a road roko before the State Bank of India in Fort. District secretary A. Mohan led the protest. Vehicles from the Old Bus Stand could not pass through the road due to the blockade, causing traffic congestion. The Town police removed more than 100 cadre and kept them in a marriage hall.