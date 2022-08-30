CPI stages road blockade in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 30, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of CPI staging a road blockade in protest against Centre’s policies in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The cadre of ommunist Party of India (CPI) staged a road roko against the Union Government here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of their State-wide protest urging the Centre to control the price of essential commodities, eradicate unemployment and to withdrew anti-people laws, CPI cadre staged a road roko before the State Bank of India in Fort. District secretary A. Mohan led the protest. Vehicles from the Old Bus Stand could not pass through the road due to the blockade, causing traffic congestion. The Town police removed more than 100 cadre and kept them in a marriage hall.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app