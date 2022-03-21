CPI stages protest in Coimbatore

Members of the Communist Party of India’s Coimbatore east unit staged a protest at Thanneerpandal junction here on Monday morning condemning the way the Coimbatore Corporation executed the 24x7 drinking water distribution work.

The unit secretary, M.V. Kalyanasundaram, said for the past year-and-a-half, the agency working on the Corporation’s behalf had dug the Thanneerpandal-Vilankurichi Road. Even as the agency went about digging the road, another contractor executing a gas pipeline work had also dug the road. The two works had turned the road a dangerous place for road users. Several accidents had taken place since the two agencies had started their work and the latest victim was Balaji Nagar resident Muthusamy, who came under the wheels of a lorry on Saturday last.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram urged the Corporation to restore the road immediately.

Sources said the Corporation officials held talks with the protesters and promised to take steps to restore the road.