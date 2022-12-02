CPI seeks veterinary hospital at Shenbagapudur

December 02, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

Communist Party of India has urged the district administration to establish a veterinary hospital at Shenbagapudur in Sathyamangalam Block as there are over 5,000 cattle reared in the area.

The party’s south union committee meeting was held recently in which various resolutions were passed. A resolution said farming and cattle rearing were the major activities in the area that provided livelihood to people. Most of the farm lands were irrigated by the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. But, in the absence of a veterinary hospital in the area, farmers had to go to the veterinary hospital at Ukkaram that was located five km away. “Transporting cattle is very difficult and hence there is an urgent need for establishing a veterinary hospital at Shenbagapudur,” the resolution said.

Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram, District Deputy Secretaries G. Venkatachalam, K. Sakthivel, union chairman S.C. Natraj and members were present.