CPI seeks bus facility to Manickampalayam area in Erode

April 18, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the district administration to operate buses to Manickampalayam area to benefit students and workers. 

The party’s block level meeting was held here in which various resolutions were adopted. A resolution said that school and college students, women in large numbers and others travel frequently to various destinations in autorickshaws and other commercial vehicles as TNSTC buses were not operated. Hence, buses should be operated through Manickampalayam Housing Unit, Manickampalayam, SSP Nagar, Rasampalayam and Villarasampatti.  

Another resolution demanded repair works to the road from Kongu School to Pandian Nagar as the present road is in pathetic condition. Drainage in Manickampalayam area was not desilted for many years now and the Corporation should immediately carry out works on a war-footing, another resolution urged. 

  

