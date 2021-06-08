CPI protests fuel price hike

Salem

08 June 2021 22:48 IST

Members of the Communist Party of India staged a protest at various places in the district condemning the Centre for the hike in fuel prices.

Staging protests at 51 places, they urged the Centre to reduce the price.

The protesters also demanded that the Centre pay the GST dues to the State at the earliest.

The party also staged protests at several locations in Coimbatore city.