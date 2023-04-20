CPI (M) urges Tamil Nadu government to enact separate law against ‘honour’ killing

April 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu government should enact a separate law against caste-based ‘honour’ killings, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan in Salem on Thursday.

He visited the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) where Anusuya, 25, who was hacked by her father-in-law for marrying a caste Hindu last week in Krishnagiri district is undergoing treatment, and with the doctors about the treatment provided to her.

Addressing reporters in Krishnagiri later, he said caste issues, especially atrocities against SC members, were increasing in Krishnagiri district. “Ms. Anusuya is unable to speak and is being treated for serious injuries. In Kottaiyur (Krishnagiri district), SC members were attacked brutally by caste Hindus and two women are battling for their lives in hospital. The police registered an attempt to murder (Section 307 IPC) case against the SC members too.”

Mr. Balakrishnan said based on a complaint filed by the SC members against 24 persons, only three or four had been arrested so far and no charges had been filed against the main suspects. “Registering a case against both sides is wrong, which will pressure the [SC members] to come to a compromise. We do not know whether there is an SP for Krishnagiri district. If they [police] are unable to maintain law and order properly, they should resign from their posts. Krishnagiri district police and the SP are the main reasons for these kinds of incidents. While we meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, we will explain about the Krishnagiri district police and seek transfer of these officers or action against them,”he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan said through a separate law against ‘honour killing’, action could be taken against those involved in the incident as well as those who instigate them. “We welcome the Chief Minister’s resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Union government to provide reservation for SCs who converted to Christianity. But the BJP and Hindu outfits are questioning this. To escape discrimination, people converted to other religions. But there is also caste discrimination,” he said.

Welcoming the FIR against suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh for custodial torture, he said police officers could only arrest those involved in a crime and it was the court that could decide the punishment. “In some cases, the accused sustain a bone fracture while the police claim that they slipped and fell down in the bathroom. These incidents will not create a good name for the police.”

Replying to BJP State president K. Annamalai’s allegations against certain DMK leaders and their family members, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed to how Mr. Annamalai’s party functionaries were arrested in a scam in Tamil Nadu recently. “Why is Mr. Annamalai not speaking about this?” he asked.

According to him, through the Governor, the Union government was “causing trouble” to the non-BJP-ruled States. Hence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. Stalin invited Chief Ministers of such States to protest against this, and the Chief Ministers of Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi expressed their support.