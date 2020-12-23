CPI (M) to launch State-wide door-to-door campaign

To highlight anti-people policies of BJP, AIADMK governments

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will launch a door-to-door campaign across the State for a week from December 25 to tell the public about the anti-people policies of the AIADMK and BJP governments, State secretary of the party K. Balakrishnan, said here on Tuesday.

Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters that 10,000 teams formed by the party would distribute nearly 50 lakh pamphlets calling for the ouster of the AIADMK government in the State, rejection of the BJP, and change of government in the State. The teams would meet people in rural and urban areas.

The CPI (M) leader alleged that the AIADMK government had discarded the welfare of the State and its people and was supporting the BJP government at the Centre only to remain in power. The policies of the Central government were against the welfare of the farmers and workers, he said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the CPI (M) urged the government to give ₹5,000 a month on each PDS card in the State as compensation as there were many people without work. But the Chief Minister did not agree to it. Now, he has announced ₹2,500 cash gift for Pongal. The Chief Minister announced it at the launch of his election campaign keeping in mind the Assembly elections. The CPI (M) continued to insist that the government give ₹5,000, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that if actor Rajinikanth started a political party it would not affect the electoral prospects of the DMK alliance. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam would only split votes. That is why Mr. Haasan’s party is BJP’s “B” team, he said.