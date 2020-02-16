CPI (M) to conduct campaign against CAA in March: Yechury

The CPI (M) will launch a nationwide door-to door campaign against the CAA/NRC/NPR starting March 1 and conclude on March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, said Sitaram Yechury, party general secretary here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a public meeting here, Mr. Yechury said,the country and the constitutional order has reached a defining moment in the people’s protests against the CAA/NRC and the protests only gained momentum contrary to the government’s expectations.

“The National Population Registrar has added new questions (to the old one) and the enumerator will take down answers to these questions. Then a government appointed registrar will decide if the answers fall under authentic/genuine/doubtful categories. Those that are doubtful will not figure in the NRC. A pilot project by the previous government on NRC in 2014-15 was a proven disaster, with only 43% results. The project was abandoned.” The CPM leader also dubbed the detention charges against the former Chief Ministers of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti, and Omar Abdullah ludicrous.