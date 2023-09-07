CPI (M) stages rail roko in Salem

September 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) cadres staged a rail roko at the Salem Railway Junction on Thursday.

The party had announced a rail roko protest across the State against the wrong economic policies of the Union government. As part of the protest, the CPI (M) cadres, led by district secretary Shanmugaraja, came to the railway station. The Salem City police had put up barricades at the entrance of the junction. More than 200 police personnel were also deployed at the junction.

When the cadres tried to enter the junction, police stopped them, and it led to a verbal duel between the two.

Later, the police arrested 170 cadres and lodged them in marriage halls. However, a few cadres entered the station through the back gate and staged a rail roko before the Himsagar Express. The railway police rushed to the spot and forcibly removed them from the track.