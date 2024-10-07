CPI (M) stages protest against Israel

The Communist Party of India (Marxists) led a protest demonstration here condemning Israel’s aggression in Palestine and India’s hand in arming Israel, near the new bus stand on Monday.

The protesters led by party ex-MLA Dilli Babu slammed the war on Palestine by Israel and condemned the killings of women and children in a war that unfolded last October. The close to the year long assault on Palestine by Israel and the killings of women and children was untenable in a civilised world, the protesters said, also raising slogans against the countries lending active and tacit support to Israel in its war.

The party also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government allegedly for enabling Israel in providing inventory that was used in the killing of innocent civilians. The Left party demanded that the government cease its “tacit support to Israel’s massacre of civilians” and also demanded that the government condemn Israel unequivocally.

The protesters raised slogans against the war and in support of Palestine.

