CPI (M) seeks amendments in law to make Higher Education Minister as Chancellor of Universities

An amendment should be made to the law governing administration of universities so that the Minister for Higher Education is made as the Chancellor of the Universities instead of the Governor, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the second-day of the party’s State executive committee meeting that began on March 14, he charged that the actions of Governor R N Ravi is against the people of the State and also against the provisions of the Constitution. “The Governor’s speech at the Southern Vice-Chancellors’ conference [saying India was not a contractual union but an organic one] in Coimbatore was unconstitutional”, he said and added Governors in a few States disrespect the rights of the State governments concerned. He pointed out the Governor is vested with powers to appoint Vice Chancellors of State universities and said amendments should be brought to transfer the powers to the Minister for Higher Education.

The CPI (M) leader claimed persons with RSS background were appointed as Vice-Chancellors and wanted the powers of Governors in the appointments to be revoked. “The State government should come up with necessary amendments”, he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan also said usurious money lending is high in the State and pointed out that a person in Jalagandapuram in Salem had to pay ₹15 lakh for borrowing ₹2 lakh under usurious rates of interest. He urged the government to take strong action against persons who lend money at very high interest rates. He wanted the old pension scheme to be restored for government employees and teachers, as announced in the DMK’s election manifesto, and sought settlement of outstanding dues to transport workers.