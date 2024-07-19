CPI (M) protests against three new laws in Krishnagiri

The Communist Party of India (Marixist) staged a protest demonstration against the newly-enforced criminal and civil laws replacing the old laws here near the new bus stand on Friday.

The protesters slammed the new laws that were passed by Parliament by a voice vote when the Opposition was suspended from the proceedings.

The three laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

According to the protesters, the laws had inveigled in draconian provisions that were struck down by the courts in their earlier manifestations. The new criminal law allowed for 90 days judicial custody replacing the earlier 15-day judicial custody impinging on the freedom of undertrials, the protesters said.

Further, the new criminal law is an assault on freedom of speech and thought by addition of more provisions to the existing law on sedition. The draconian provisions also allowed a police inspector to send an accused under charges of terrorism, the protesters said.

Among the many contentions against the controversial laws, the language of the laws in Hindi was an attack on the federal nature of the country that was multilingual, the protesters said.

