GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) protests against three new laws in Krishnagiri

Published - July 19, 2024 08:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) cadres staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday.

CPI (M) cadres staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Communist Party of India (Marixist) staged a protest demonstration against the newly-enforced criminal and civil laws replacing the old laws here near the new bus stand on Friday.

The protesters slammed the new laws that were passed by Parliament by a voice vote when the Opposition was suspended from the proceedings.

The three laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

According to the protesters, the laws had inveigled in draconian provisions that were struck down by the courts in their earlier manifestations. The new criminal law allowed for 90 days judicial custody replacing the earlier 15-day judicial custody impinging on the freedom of undertrials, the protesters said.

Further, the new criminal law is an assault on freedom of speech and thought by addition of more provisions to the existing law on sedition. The draconian provisions also allowed a police inspector to send an accused under charges of terrorism, the protesters said.

Among the many contentions against the controversial laws, the language of the laws in Hindi was an attack on the federal nature of the country that was multilingual, the protesters said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.