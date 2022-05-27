CPI-M protests against fuel price hike, inflation in Krishnagiri

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres staged a protest as part of the nationwide campaign against fuel price hike and inflation here on Friday. The protesters demanded complete reversal of taxes on fuel and called for immediate action against price rise.

Inflation has affected the purchasing power of the middle classes and the poor with the tremendous rise in prices of essential commodities. Prices of pulses, oil and all essential commodities shall therefore be distributed through the public distribution system throughout the country, the party demanded.

The protesters also demanded a minimum income support of ₹7,500 per month to all families that do not come under the personal income tax bracket. In the current scenario of heightened inflation, rural employment need to be guaranteed through 200 days of wage work at a guaranteed wage of ₹600 per day, the protesters said.

They also demanded urban employment guarantee scheme, employment linked with social security benefits and filling up of vacancies in all government offices.