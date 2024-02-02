CPI (M) plans to seek more seats in T.N.: Balakrishnan

February 02, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans to seek more seats from the DMK in Tamil Nadu to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. In 2019, the DMK had allotted it two seats.

K. Balakrishnan, State Secretary of the party, told the media in Coimbatore on Friday that the party had started preparatory works for the elections in Coimbatore and Madurai, where it won in the last Parliamentary elections. It plans to ask DMK for more seats. The party cadre are in the field, working to ensure the DMK-led alliance wins all 40 seats, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able get even the deposit in any constituency in the State if it contests alone, he felt. Tamil Nadu has a large number of temples and people throng the temples. But they will not vote for the BJP, he claimed.

The CPM leader alleged that the BJP government at the Centre did not fulfil its poll promises in the last 10 years and was an autocratic government. It had not implemented any welfare scheme for the people and had not done anything for people to remember its 10-year rule.

The party is unable to seek vote based on its achievements and so the temple at Ayodhya was constructed in a hurry, he believed.

The interim budget was disappointing and even BJP leaders were unhappy, he claimed.

Actor Vijay entering politics full time is a welcome move, but he should spell out his policies, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

