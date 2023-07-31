CPI( M) pickets Corporation office in Coimbatore

July 31, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) picketed the Corporation office on Monday demanding that public taps should not be removed.

The members staged the protest even as the Corporation tabled a resolution to provide water connections to notified 99 slums and 111 un-notified 111 slums.

The resolution said that houses with 269 sq ft will pay a deposit of ₹250.

The cadre also urged the Corporation not to surrender the Suez firm and and demanded that the deposit fixed for 269 sq ft should be made 500 sq ft.

Commissioner M. Prathap held discussions with the Communist leaders.

District Secretary of CPI (M) C. Padmanabhan told reporters that the agitation is being temporarily withdrawn as the Commissioner has promised that public taps would not be removed.