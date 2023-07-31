HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI( M) pickets Corporation office in Coimbatore

July 31, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) picketing the Coimbatore Corporation office on Monday. .

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) picketing the Coimbatore Corporation office on Monday. . | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) picketed the Corporation office on Monday demanding that public taps should not be removed.

The members staged the protest even as the Corporation tabled a resolution to provide water connections to notified 99 slums and 111 un-notified 111 slums.

The resolution said that houses with 269 sq ft will pay a deposit of ₹250.

The cadre also urged the Corporation not to surrender the Suez firm and and demanded that the deposit fixed for 269 sq ft should be made 500 sq ft.

Commissioner M. Prathap held discussions with the Communist leaders.

District Secretary of CPI (M) C. Padmanabhan told reporters that the agitation is being temporarily withdrawn as the Commissioner has promised that public taps would not be removed.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.