CPI (M) members stage protests in support of farmers

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday removed around 40 cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who participated in the protest organised in support of the farmer agitations in and around Delhi.

The protesters staged a demonstration outside the Head Post Office on Uthukuli Road at around 11 a.m., police sources said.

While raising slogans in favour of the farmers and against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government, the protesters entered the premises of the Head Post Office despite the attempts made by the police personnel to stop them. They proceeded to stage a dharna inside the premises, following which the police removed them from the spot.

They were detained at a private hall in Valipalayam, according to the sources.

The CPI (M) announced continuous protests across Tiruppur district from Tuesday till Friday in solidarity with the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, Tiruppur North District Congress Committee president P. Gopi announced that the Congress would organise a ‘Plough Rally’ outside the BSNL office in Kangeyam on Wednesday.

In Coimbatore, the CPI (M) cadre gheraoed the BSNL office demanding that the Central Government repeal the three farm laws. The Singanallur and Coimbatore east units of CPI (M) organised the protest.

The cadre led by State committee member C. Padmanabhan staged a protest in front of the Collectorate. CPI (M) sources alleged that the police tried to remove the protesters. This led to them gheraoing the BSNL office near the Collectorate raising slogans against the farm laws. As they had entered the BSNL office without permission, 37 protesters were arrested and later released.