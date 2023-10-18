CPI (M) leader visits Vachathi in Dharmapuri district, interacts with survivors of excesses

October 18, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

CPI(M) State Secretary K.Balakrishnan arrived in Vachathi in Dharmapuri on Wednesday and met with the survivors of the 1992 violence. The CPI (M) leader’s visit follows the Supreme Court dismissing the appeal by the convicted persons in the case. He interacted with the women in the village and draped a shawl over Paranthayi, one of the oldest survivors of the violence, and who had been at the forefront of the survivors’ 31-year struggle for justice.

Mr .Balakrishnan flagged the 2011 High Court verdict and its half implementation in terms of compensation. He said the AIADMK government had lacked the will to implement the verdict.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Mr. Balakrishnan, flagged instances of custodial deaths and “extrajudicial killings” in the name of encounters, and called for an end to these. He urged the police to uphold the rule of law and refrain from such killings.

On the Madras High Court’s permission to the RSS to take out rallies across the State, Mr. Balakrishnan asked if the High Court would take responsibility if the rallies gave way for violence against minorities. He also slammed the RSS for fomenting tensions in Chennimalai and alleged that the BJP’s aim was to polarise the State on religious lines.