CPI (M) ex-MLA K.C. Karunakaran no more

COIMBATORE

10 October 2020 16:38 IST

The former MLA of Singanallur Assembly constituency died in Coimbatore on Friday

Former MLA of Singanallur Assembly constituency and CPI (M) leader K.C. Karunakaran died in Coimbatore on Friday. He was 74.

Karunakaran was the CPI (M) MLA from 2001 to 2006 and he was the party’s Coimbatore district secretary from 1997 to 2001.

Advertising

Advertising

In the 2001 elections, he defeated his nearest rival Pongalur Palaniswamy of DMK. He had built a library, a drinking water tank, and VAO offices in several villages in his constituency using more than 70 % of his MLA funds.

Karunakaran had joined the trade union movement as a worker of the Electricity Department. He was arrested and imprisoned for a month when he fought for the rights of workers of the Kadambarai Hydel Electric Project. He had walked with the protesters from Kadambarai to Coimbatore Collectorate. He organised a major rally in Coimbatore after the serial bomb blasts in 1998.

Karunakaran is survived by a son and a daughter.