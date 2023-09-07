ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) cadres stage protests, court arrest in Krishnagiri, Hosur

September 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel removing CPI (M) cadres in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres courted arrests in Krishnagiri and Hosur on Thursday protesting against inflation, fall in employment, and CAG-flagged scams under the BJP-led Union government.

In Krishnagiri, the protesters gathered outside the BSNL office as part of the nationwide protests called by the party.

According to the protesters, the excise duty on petrol had gone up by 116% and that of diesel had gone up by 357%. The party stated that the Union government on the one hand refused to fix remunerative prices for agricultural produce; and on the other levied GST on essential commodities like rice and wheat. To add insult to injury, the government also cut the budgetary allocation in food subsidy, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the protesters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he came to power promised two crore jobs annually. In the last nine years, 18 crore people should have been employed going by that promise. However, the unemployment levels have spiked to over 50%. Despite thousands of vacant positions in the Railways and other public sector undertakings, the government has moved towards contractual employment, the protesters said.

The budgetary cuts to the MNREGS has tremendously hurt the poor in the rural areas. While the Union government cut the allocations for the common man, the government had written off loans for corporates. The government is riddled with scams including Rafael, drones, Hindenburg report on Adani among others, the protesters said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US