CPI (M) cadres stage protests, court arrest in Krishnagiri, Hosur

September 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres courted arrests in Krishnagiri and Hosur on Thursday protesting against inflation, fall in employment, and CAG-flagged scams under the BJP-led Union government.

In Krishnagiri, the protesters gathered outside the BSNL office as part of the nationwide protests called by the party.

According to the protesters, the excise duty on petrol had gone up by 116% and that of diesel had gone up by 357%. The party stated that the Union government on the one hand refused to fix remunerative prices for agricultural produce; and on the other levied GST on essential commodities like rice and wheat. To add insult to injury, the government also cut the budgetary allocation in food subsidy, they said.

According to the protesters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he came to power promised two crore jobs annually. In the last nine years, 18 crore people should have been employed going by that promise. However, the unemployment levels have spiked to over 50%. Despite thousands of vacant positions in the Railways and other public sector undertakings, the government has moved towards contractual employment, the protesters said.

The budgetary cuts to the MNREGS has tremendously hurt the poor in the rural areas. While the Union government cut the allocations for the common man, the government had written off loans for corporates. The government is riddled with scams including Rafael, drones, Hindenburg report on Adani among others, the protesters said.