CPI(M) cadre protest against Union Budget in Salem and Namakkal districts

Alleging that the Union Government neglected Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, the cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)(CPI (M)) staged road roko in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

More than 150 cadre, led by the party’s Salem district secretary Me.Vai. Shanmuga Raja, gathered in front of the Salem Fort SBI Bank branch and raised slogans against the Union Government. The police removed the cadre and lodged them in a marriage hall. Later, they were released.

A total of 343 cadre were arrested for staging a road roko in front of the Indian Bank branch on Namakkal-Senthamangalam Road in Namakkal. They were later released

Similar protests were staged in Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, Paramathi Velur, and Komarapalayam.

