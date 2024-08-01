GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) cadre protest against Union Budget in Salem and Namakkal districts

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) cadre staging a road roko in front of the Salem Fort SBI Bank branch in Salem on Thursday, 01 August 2024.

CPI (M) cadre staging a road roko in front of the Salem Fort SBI Bank branch in Salem on Thursday, 01 August 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alleging that the Union Government neglected Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, the cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)(CPI (M)) staged road roko in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

More than 150 cadre, led by the party’s Salem district secretary Me.Vai. Shanmuga Raja, gathered in front of the Salem Fort SBI Bank branch and raised slogans against the Union Government. The police removed the cadre and lodged them in a marriage hall. Later, they were released.

A total of 343 cadre were arrested for staging a road roko in front of the Indian Bank branch on Namakkal-Senthamangalam Road in Namakkal. They were later released

Similar protests were staged in Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, Paramathi Velur, and Komarapalayam.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.