CPI leader thanks CM for forming panel to end strike

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan on Sunday thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for constituting a committee, comprising three Ministers, to resolve the ongoing workers’ unrest at the Samsung plant in Sriperumbudur.

The workers have been protesting, seeking recognition of their newly formed union and a hike in wages, among others. They had sought the Chief Minister’s intervention into the issue.

Protest today

From the days of Jawarhalal Nehru, India has taken a stand favouring Palestine. However, the Narendra Modi regime was on the side of Israel and the U.S., and this amounts to abetting a genocide. Condemning the Centre’s stand, the CPI will stage a demonstration on Monday across the State, he added.

He further said that in places such as Periyanaickenpalayam, Anaikatti, and Veeerapandi, private resorts have encroached the lands belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. The police are acting on behalf of the resorts.

On Isha Yoga having obtained a stay from the Supreme Court on the police probe, he said that if the organisation’s actions were indeed right, it should have cooperated with the police.

On the Tirupathi laddu row, Mr. Mutharasan said that neither ‘Tirupathi Venkatachalapathy’ nor the devotees who consumed the laddus had raised complaints of ill-health after consuming the prasadam.

He also urged the State government to roll back the power tariff hike, and protect industries by ensuring smooth supply of raw materials.