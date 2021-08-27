CPI holds ‘People’s Parliament’ opposing farm laws

Tiruppur

27 August 2021 00:13 IST

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) organised ‘People’s Parliament’ at Velliangadu in Tiruppur on Thursday against the three farm laws as part of the State-wide initiative. According to N. Sekar, State committee member of CPI, the event imitated Parliament proceedings where a party functionary, designated as ‘Agriculture Minister’, introduced a resolution against the farm laws. Following this, members CPI(M), Congress and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, who were designed as ‘Members of People’s Parliament’, supported the resolutions. Since August 23, the CPI has conducted this event in over 75 places across Tiruppur district and that this would continue till August 31, he said.

