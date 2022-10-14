CPI demands reopening of TUCAS in Coimbatore

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded withdrawal of an order regarding closure of Thudiyalur Co-operative Agricultural Society (TUCAS) in Coimbatore.

C. Sivasamy, Coimbatore district secretary of CPI, said in a press release that the Society was a profit-making facility that was disbursing crop loans, manufacturing fertilisers, certified seeds, crop protection inputs, etc. The Union government had ordered closure of the society through the State Agriculture Department and withdrawn its licences to make fertilisers. This is to promote private sector players, he said.

The CPI called for withdrawal of the order and re-opening the Society.