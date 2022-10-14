Coimbatore

CPI demands reopening of TUCAS in Coimbatore

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded withdrawal of an order regarding closure of Thudiyalur Co-operative Agricultural Society (TUCAS) in Coimbatore.

C. Sivasamy, Coimbatore district secretary of CPI, said in a press release that the Society was a profit-making facility that was disbursing crop loans, manufacturing fertilisers, certified seeds, crop protection inputs, etc. The Union government had ordered closure of the society through the State Agriculture Department and withdrawn its licences to make fertilisers. This is to promote private sector players, he said.

The CPI called for withdrawal of the order and re-opening the Society.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
agriculture
fertiliser
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 7:22:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/cpi-demands-reopening-of-tucas-in-coimbatore/article66005943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY