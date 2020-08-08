Coimbatore

CPI demands PHC at Arasur village in Sathyamangalam

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded a primary health centre (PHC) at Arasur village in Sathyamangalam.

At the party’s south union committee meeting held recently at Sathyamangalam, members spoke on the necessity for a health centre in the village. A resolution passed at the meeting said that people from 30 villages around Arasur depended on Ukkaram PHC for medical needs. In the absence of adequate transportation, reaching Ukkaram during emergencies was a difficult task and the villagers cannot afford taxis. Hence, the three sub-centres functioning at Arasur, Kothukadu and Indiyampalayam should be merged and a PHC should be established at Arasur.

