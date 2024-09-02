GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI demands closure of Tasmac outlet at Seelanaickenpatti in Salem

Published - September 02, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
CPI members staging a protest near a Tasmac outlet in Salem on Monday.

CPI members staging a protest near a Tasmac outlet in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a demonstration in front of a Tasmac outlet at Seelanaickenpatti in Salem Corporation limits on Monday demanding closure of the shop.

More than 100 CPI cadres led by district secretary A. Mohan gathered in front of the outlet around 12.15 p.m. and raised slogans. The police placed barricades to prevent the cadres from entering the shop. As a precautionary measure, the shop was not opened and police deployed before the shop.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mohan said that the outlet is situated near the Seelanaickenpatti Junction, which connects Salem-Namakkal National Highway, Salem-Bengaluru National Highway, and Salem-Chennai National Highway, and is one of the entry points to the Salem city.

Thousands of vehicles use this junction per day. During evening time, hundreds of people who are coming to his outlet park their vehicles near the road and it creates traffic congestion between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Some people went to Sakthi Nagar near the outlet and are consuming liquor in an open place and creating nuisance for the public. Women are afraid to walk on the road due to the inebriated people.

Tasmac officials assured the protesters to shift the outlet within a month. “We will wait till October 2 and if the outlet functions on October 3, on behalf of CPI, we will lock the shop,” Mr. Mohan warned.

Salem

