CPI demands better amenities at hospitals

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) protested near the District Collectorate here on Thursday demanding better amenities at the government hospitals and primary health centres in the district.

Led by district Secretary of CPI, A. Mohan, the protesters also demanded recruitment to vacant positions in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and the PHCs, to ensure better treatment.

Permanent staff

Mr. Mohan demanded that the number of medical staff should be increased in accordance with the population. The protesters also wanted more pharmacy counters at the medical college hospital, and permanent staff to be appointed to dispense drugs instead of contract staff.

Death certificates

The protesters called for quick issue of disability and death certificates and steps to avoid corruption in issuing the certificates.

