CPI demands action against Isha Foundation

Updated - November 23, 2024 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the National Federation of Indian Women staging a protest in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu government should arrest Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, and initiate a detailed inquiry on allegations against him, said Communist Party of India State Secretary R. Mutharasan.

Speaking at a protest in the city on Saturday, organised by the National Federation of Indian Women, Mr. Mutharasan alleged that Isha constructed a cremation facility on its premises when the AIADMK was in power. “It was built during the time of an AIADMK Minister, who is said to have parked his binami properties with the yoga centre,” he alleged.

“Coimbatore has an MLA who is the head of the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Does she not know what is happening at Isha? There are women from all over the State who are protesting in Coimbatore on Saturday. Why is the BJP MLA quiet?” he asked.

The DMK is in power and it has a model government. It should not be a spectator to what is happening at Isha. It should initiate an inquiry. It is said that illegal activities are going on at Isha for a very long time. The lands it has reportedly taken by force from the tribal people and the government should be retrieved, women and children who are residing at Isha should be joined with their families, he said.

Regarding an US court charging Gautam Adani in a bribery case, Mr. Mutharasan demanded the arrest of Mr. Adani and all officials and politicians who are said to have taken bribe. “The opposition parties will raise this issue in Parliament during the session and the government should give answers,” he said.

Published - November 23, 2024 08:57 pm IST

