CPI condemns LPG price hike

Members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest here on Monday condemning the hike in LPG cylinder. Led by district secretary A. Mohan, the members gathered at Kondalampatti and raised slogans urging the Centre to reduce the price. Mr. Mohan said that the hike has affected the middle and lower class people. Already the citizens are worried about the impact of petrol and diesel price, the CPI leader said.