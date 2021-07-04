CPI condemns hike in LPG prices

SALEM

04 July 2021 19:13 IST

Members of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest here on Saturday condemning the Centre for hike in LPG cylinder prices.

To highlight the hike in cylinder prices, the protesters garlanded three LPG cylinders and performed last rites to it. They alleged that the hike in LPG cylinder prices had made it costlier and dearer for the ordinary public. The protesters raised slogans condemning the Centre and demanded that the government should reduce the prices at the earliest.

