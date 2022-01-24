CPI condemns Centre for rejecting TN’s Republic Day tableau

SALEM

Communist Party of India on Monday condemned the Centre for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. protested infront of Salem Collectorate on Monday condemning the Centre for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s float from Republic Day’s parade.

Staging a protest in front of the Collectorate, the party cadre accused the Union government for disrespecting the freedom fighters from the State.

The State’s tableau was designed based on the theme ‘Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle’. The tableau depicted freedom fighters V.O. Chidambaranar, Poet Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Marudhupandiyar brothers. The tableau is expected to be showcased during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai.

