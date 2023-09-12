CPI cadre stage protests in Erode, Salem against policies of Central Government

September 12, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

More than 100 cadre of the Communist Party of India were removed by the police after they staged a protest in Erode on Tuesday, to condemn the policies of the Central government.

Supported by the cadre of All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and other trade unions, the cadre gathered at Kalaimadu Silai Junction and attempted to enter the Erode Railway Station to stage a rail roko. But, their attempts were thwarted by the police personnel.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government and alleged that it was working for the benefit of corporates and business tycoons and providing tax concessions to them. The rights of labour force were ensured by laws after protesting for over 100 years. “But, their rights have been curtailed now,” they said. The cadre were removed from the protest venue and lodged in marriage halls.

Protest in Salem

In Salem, the cadre gathered in front of a nationalised bank at Fort, and raised slogans against the Central Government for failing to control the price of essential commodities and LPG cylinders. Led by the party’s district secretary Mohan, the cadre took out a rally to Periyar Statue to stage a road roko. The police removed more than 150 cadre, and lodged them in marriage halls. Later, they were released.

