February 13, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Dharmapuri

Cadre of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a demonstration over the Adani issue and the Union Budget outside the BSNL office here on Monday. The protesters demanded a Parliamentary Joint Committee probe into the Hindenburg revelations that alleged stock market manipulation by the Adani Group. The CPI cadre also slammed the Union Budget alleging that it cut down on social expenditure impacting the poor and the common people.