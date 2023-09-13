ADVERTISEMENT

CPI cadre stage protest in Coimbatore

September 13, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India cadre staging a road blockade in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The police arrested more than 300 cadre of Communist Party of India (CPI) in Coimbatore city on Tuesday when they staged a protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central government. The cadre called for dismissal of the BJP government. The CPI has called for three-day State-wide protest from September 12 against the BJP government in the Centre.

The protestors said cooking oil prices had tripled, prices of petrol and diesel had crossed ₹100 a litre, and domestic LPG price was ₹1,240 a cylinder. Only in India, petroleum products attracted 260% taxes, they claimed.

