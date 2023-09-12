CPI cadre stage protest against curbs imposed on access to lands in forest fringes in Krishnagiri

September 12, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HOSUR

Communist Party of India (CPI) cadre staged a protest against the restrictions imposed on access to lands in the forest fringes, since the declaration of Cauvery South Wild Life Sanctuary.

The protesters, led by Thally MLA T.Ramachandran, alleged that the restrictions such as bar on sinking of borewells, grazing of livestock on patta lands in the forest fringes were hindering farm activities. Allegations were also made that the Forest Department was trying to oust farmers farming on poramboke lands in the areas.

The protesters demanded that there should be no restrictions on farmers for building of houses, sinking of bore wells, or open wells, and the use of earthmovers for any development activity on the forest fringes; pattas must be granted by the government for poramboke lands that were tilled and farmed by farmers for decades; the traditional grazing rights on such forest fringes must be continued; and wild boar must be excluded from the Wildlife Protection Act. The protesters also demanded timely disbursement of compensation by the Forest Department for the damage to crops by wildlife.

The CPI cadre also condemned the inflation under the BJP-led Union government. The protesters flagged the hike in fuel prices, essential commodities, and the cascading effect that the two had on prices across board. The party slammed the Union government for its alleged “anti-people” policies.

